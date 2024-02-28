Games of the Future aims at 3 billion views

(MENAFN) The inaugural "Games of the Future," currently taking place in Kazan, Russia, has garnered immense popularity, with an estimated one billion online views, according to event organizer Igor Stolyarov. The innovative tournament, featuring a unique blend of traditional sports and cybersports in a 'phygital' format, has drawn comparisons to the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament, which amassed a similar viewership in 2023.



Stolyarov highlighted the significant achievement of reaching a billion views, especially considering that the phygital games are in their first year, while Wimbledon boasts a history of 147 years. The event, which brings together over 270 teams from 107 countries competing in 21 combined disciplines, including phygital football, hockey, and basketball, has captured global attention.



When asked about comparable tournaments in terms of viewership, Stolyarov pointed to Wimbledon, emphasizing the parallel achievement of both events reaching a billion views.



However, he expressed the organizers' even more ambitious target of reaching 3 billion views, underscoring the growing success and global impact of the Games of the Future.



As the competition continues to unfold until March 3, the "Games of the Future" are making waves in the sports and gaming world, showcasing the potential of the phygital format to captivate audiences and redefine the landscape of sports entertainment.





