Games of the Future unveils viewing aim

(MENAFN) The Games of the Future, an international 'phygital' tournament held in Kazan, Russia, has unveiled an ambitious target of achieving 3 billion views and engaging 250 million unique viewers for live broadcasts throughout the two-week event. Igor Stolyarov, the head of the tournament, emphasized the focus on online spectators, highlighting their interest in the digital aspect while acknowledging the importance of offline attendees.



Games of the Future stands out as a unique competition that blends physical and digital domains, challenging athletes to showcase their skills in both the real and virtual worlds. Stolyarov expressed the organizers' enthusiasm for the global online audience, outlining the super target of reaching 3 billion views, which would translate to approximately 250 million unique spectators worldwide.



In selecting video games for the tournament, Stolyarov revealed that around 50 parameters were considered, with viewership emerging as the primary criterion. The popularity of disciplines across platforms like Twitch and YouTube, the number of produced videos, and the presence of streamers played pivotal roles in the decision-making process.



The tournament features a lineup of iconic video games, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, WarFace, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and others. This strategic approach not only emphasizes the competitive aspect but also aligns with the goal of capturing a massive online audience, marking a significant step in the evolution of sports and entertainment events.





