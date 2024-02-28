Albanian PM: Western Balkans Are Ready To Contribute To Fight Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Western Balkans are ready to contribute to the fight against Russia amid European and Western delays and restrictions on assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in an interview on the eve of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the country, Ukrinform reports citing Euractiv .

According to Rama, the role of the Western Balkans is becoming even more important for the EU, as they begin to realize this in the face of the threat of a common enemy - Putin.

"As much as we need you, you need us. Why? First of all, for what is most precious to you - for security," said the Albanian prime minister.

When asked what Tirana could offer against the backdrop of "fatigue" with Ukraine, problems with reaching consensus on funding at the EU level, unfulfilled commitments to supply ammunition, indecision on some forms of military support, and various vetoes and delays, Rama called on the West to take responsibility for the current state of affairs.

"Their [European countries'] promises are there, their interest is there, but I'm not sure that the excuse for all these delays and restrictions can stand much longer. Everyone has to fulfill their obligations," Rama said.

He noted that he does not believe that the summit and the region's engagement will change the pace of events for the entire democratic community, but he will not underestimate the contribution and impact they can have. "We are doing our job," Rama added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Tirana, the capital of Albania, where he will take part in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit and hold talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula and work on security agreements.

Photo: Albanian government