Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2024-32: Size, Share, Trends And Research Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report by Product Type (Polycrystalline, Thin Film, and Others), Application (Roof, Facades, Glass, and Others), End Use (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Region 2024-2032 ” The global building integrated photovoltaics market size reached US$ 23.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 95.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Industry:

Favorable Government Initiatives:

Governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing various supportive policies and incentives to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources, which is bolstering the growth of the market. They are offering subsidies, tax credits, and feed-in tariffs, offsetting installation costs and enhancing the return on investment (ROI). These policies align with broader sustainability goals, reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting energy independence. These initiatives for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) encourage innovation and show a transition towards a more sustainable energy future.

Environmental Sustainability:

The growing adoption of BIPV due to the rising awareness among individuals about environmental issues is offering a positive market outlook. The increasing focus on maintaining sustainability goals is propelling the market growth. Individuals and organizations are seeking cleaner and renewable energy alternatives on account of rising concerns about climate change. BIPV systems offer a sustainable solution by utilizing solar power to generate electricity while reducing reliance on non-renewable energy sources. Stakeholders can lower carbon emissions, mitigate environmental impact, and contribute to a more sustainable built environment by incorporating BIPV into building design and construction.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in photovoltaic technology benefit in cost reduction in the BIPV. Improvements in solar panel efficiency, durability, and aesthetics are making BIPV systems more attractive and economically viable for end users. Enhanced manufacturing processes and the development of new materials are further lowering production costs and expanding design possibilities. BIPV technology offers greater integration flexibility, enabling architects and builders to seamlessly incorporate solar panels into various building surfaces without compromising aesthetics. These advancements are making renewable energy more accessible and appealing to a broader range of individuals.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Industry:



Ankara Solar AS

Ertex Solartechnik GmbH

Viasolis

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

HermansTechniglaz

ISSOL sa

Sphelar Power Corporation

Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

NanoPV Solar Inc. Polysolar Ltd.

Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Polycrystalline

Thin Film Others

Polycrystalline represents the largest segment as it is a cost-effective solution.

By Application:



Roof

Facades

Glass Others

Roof holds the biggest market share on account of the rising focus on generating more electricity.





By End Use:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

Commercial accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing need to lower the carbon footprint.



Regional Insights:



Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Latin Americ

Europe enjoys a leading position in the building integrated photovoltaics market, which can be attributed to favorable government initiatives.



Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market Trends:

The integration of solar power generation into building structures offers architects and builders unprecedented design flexibility, which is impelling the market growth. BIPV systems can be integrated seamlessly with architectural elements, such as facades, roofs, and windows, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of buildings while generating renewable energy, unlike traditional solar panels. This architectural integration not only improves the visual appeal but also maximizes energy efficiency by optimizing sun exposure and space utilization. BIPV systems cater to diverse architectural styles and project requirements by offering customizable design options. Furthermore, BIPV systems contribute to energy independence by generating power on-site, reducing reliance on centralized energy grids. This decentralization enhances energy resilience, especially in areas prone to grid outages or natural disasters.

