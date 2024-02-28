               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ecuador Receives Copy Of Qatari Ambassador's Credentials


2/28/2024 4:01:47 AM

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador H E Gabriela Sommerfeld has received a copy of the credentials of H E Fahad bin Ahmed Jassim Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Ecuador.

