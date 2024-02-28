Entrepreneurship Training Program On Vermicomposting Held At SKUAST-K

The training program was organised by the Division of Vegetable Science, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K under the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sponsorship.

The programme was designed to equip rural unemployed youth from various areas of Kashmir and from other parts of India with vital skills and knowledge in vermicomposting technology, the university said in a press release.

26 participants from various parts of India and various areas of Kashmir joined the programme to gain a comprehensive understanding of vermicomposting technology for sustainable agriculture.

Course Coordinator Dr. Baseerat Afroza, Professor & Head, Division of Vegetable Science, SKUAST-K, played a pivotal role in providing an overview of the training programme. She explained the critical role played by both the University and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the development of enterprises focused on skill-based training.

“The participants don't have proper knowledge of the preparation and management of vermicomposting. Many participants are unaware of the essential role the earthworms play in soil health. Lack of educational programs and outreach initiatives contributes to the under-appreciation of vermicomposting in sustainable agriculture,” she said.

“As we navigate the challenges of modern agriculture, vermicomposting emerges as a cost-effective, low-tech, and easily adaptable tool that not only benefits individual farmers but also contributes to a larger global movement toward sustainable practices. By embracing vermicomposting, we not only reduce our dependence on chemical fertilizers but also play a role in waste reduction, promoting circular economies and fostering healthier ecosystems,” she continued.

In addition to learning about the latest methods and best practices in vermicomposting, participants will be urged to look into the business prospects available in the industry. During one week theory lectures and practical sessions were conducted by various experts from the Division of Vegetable Science, Division of Soil Science, College of Agri-Engineering and Technology, Division of Plant Pathology, College of Agri-Economics and Horti-Business Management etc from SKUAST-Kashmir, as well as experts from College of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama. As part of the Government of India's initiative to support self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship, SKUAST-K and MSME's partnership is a big step towards giving young people in rural regions access to chances for employment.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now