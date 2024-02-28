Brazil, Egypt Celebrate 100 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil and Egypt celebrate on Tuesday (27) 100 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Brazil's Foreign Ministry issued a statement to mark the 100th anniversary of these relations, which were first established on February 27, 1924, with the creation of the Brazilian Legation in Cairo following Brazil's recognition of Egypt's independence in 1922.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil reported that in the context of the celebrations, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid a visit to Cairo, on February 15th. On that occasion, the two parties agreed to elevate bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. Pictured, Lula with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the visit.

The ministry highlighted Egypt's partnership in the BRICS, which it joined at the beginning of this year and the fact that the Arab country participates in the G20 meetings at the invitation of the Brazilian presidency. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was invited to participate in the G20 Summit to be held in Brazil in November.

According to the Ministry, Egypt is Brazil's second largest trading partner in Africa, with bilateral exchange of USD 2.8 billion in 2023. Since 2009, the two countries have maintained a Strategic Dialogue Mechanism, and in 2010, Egypt signed a free trade agreement with MERCOSUR.

The ministry reported that throughout 2024, Brazil and Egypt will carry out activities commemorating the centenary of diplomatic relations, in order to highlight the mutual commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. It added that on a global level, Brazil and Egypt reaffirm their commitment to working together to build a more prosperous and democratic international order, in which peace and inclusive and sustainable development prevail.

