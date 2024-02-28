Switzerland Condemns Use Of Chemical Weapons In Syria

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria. In a recently published report, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) held the terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) responsible for such a use in Marea in northern Syria in 2015.

العربية ar سويسرا تدين استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا Read more: سويسرا تدين استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في سوريا

This content was published on February 27, 2024 - 08:57 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Switzerland took note of the OPCW report and strongly condemned the use of chemical weapons, according to a statement issued by the government on Monday.

It demanded that all parties to the conflict in Syria refrain from using chemical weapons and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law. In addition, those responsible for crimes under international law in Syria must be held accountable.

+ Switzerland demands justice for Syrian chemical attack

A committee of enquiry of the OPCW had concluded that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Islamic State units had used mustard gas in attacks against rebels to capture the city of Marea.

A controversy arose at the UN in 2016 over responsibility for the use of chemical weapons in Marea in the province of Aleppo. The Syrian government under President Bashar al-Assad also came under suspicion.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them

here .



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .