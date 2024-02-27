French Pres. Receives Qatari Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in discussions with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on his first visit since assuming office in 2013.

Local sources reported the French President welcomed the Qatari Amir in the Elysee Palace where they discussed regional and global issues of common interest.

The two leaders also talked about deepening bilateral relations in economic, investments, defense, and security sectors aligning with the 2030 vision for both countries.

Estimates indicate that Qatar plays a pivotal role in French economy in the form of investments, leading the charts when it comes to Middle Eastern countries investing in France.

Back in 2013, a mutual Franco-Qatari investment fund was launched with Euro 300 million aimed at investing in small and medium-sized companies, and it has been renewed in 2023 with same amount and goal.

French authorities reported in a statement that the French President and Qatari Amir also addressed the pressing situation in Gaza prioritizing the protection of civilians and allowing relief to enter the strip.

During the two-day visit, a number of bilateral agreements will be signed, and an honorary banquet will be held for the Qatari Amir. (end)

