(MENAFN- Baystreet)
CNR, Docebo, CGI at 52-Week Highs on News
Capstone, Enerplus, Great Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News
Valeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on News
Aurora, Blockchaink2, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on News
Bitfarms, Celestica, Definity at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Atlas, AT Artificial, Athabasca at 52-Week Highs Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Blockchaink2 Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Benjamin Hill Mining Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.34 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.11 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.75 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Docebo Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $73.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $106.48 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.11 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $50.85 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $114.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.53 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NE:MNMD) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Olympia Financial Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.16 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.87 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $126.77 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Tethys Petroleum Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Trisura Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
VersaBank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Wajax Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.81 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $211.96 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN27022024000212011056ID1107908114
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.