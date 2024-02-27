(MENAFN- Baystreet) CNR, Docebo, CGI at 52-Week Highs on News

Capstone, Enerplus, Great Eagle at 52-Week Highs on NewsValeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on NewsAurora, Blockchaink2, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on NewsBitfarms, Celestica, Definity at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 27, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Atlas, AT Artificial, Athabasca at 52-Week Highs Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Tuesday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.78 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Blockchaink2 Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Benjamin Hill Mining Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.34 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Clarke Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.32 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.11 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cymbria Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $67.75 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Docebo Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $73.98 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Decisive Dividend Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $11.25 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $44.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $106.48 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.11 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Gabriel Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Guardian Capital Group Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $50.85 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.53 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $114.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.53 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NE:MNMD) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Olympia Financial Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $122.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.16 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Primo Water Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.87 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $113.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $126.77 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Tethys Petroleum Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Trisura Group Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.VersaBank (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $4.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.The Western Investment Company of Canada (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Wajax Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $33.81 Tuesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $211.96 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks