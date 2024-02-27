Interior Minister, UAE Counterpart Talk Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, Feb 27 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Faraya Tuesday discussed with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan cooperation in security and policing fields, on the sidelines of the 41st session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunisia.They focused on exchanging expertise between their ministries, in addition to developments in the region and the need to promote comprehensive peace to ensure regional security and stability.The ministers tackled combating drug trafficking and organized crime, stressing the importance of concerted Arab, regional and international efforts to curb the narcotic trade and cross-border smuggling.Faraya stressed the deep historical Jordan-UAE relations across many fields, indicating the Kingdom's keen interest in further enhancing cooperation "in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples."He praised UAE support of Jordan in various fields, and its position on just Arab issues, especially aid to deal with the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.