Employee Profile: Spotlighting CACI's DEI Leader Jeana Plews

(MENAFN- 3BL) Jeana Plews humbly and enthusiastically acts as a catalyst for positive change at CACI. As Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), she is diligently committed to creating an environment where every employee feels valued, heard, and empowered to grow.

Championing and advancing diversity and inclusion has always been her passion.“Sometimes you just get lucky and favor is on your side,” Plews said.“I went to college not knowing what field I wanted to go into, but my passion for people has endured as well as my drive to help us understand our differences and similarities.”

This fervor for humanity brought Plews to CACI's Human Resources division more than two decades ago.

“When I started in HR, I knew I'd found my calling. I had an opportunity to do rotational assignments to learn about the different functions within HR, and with each rotation, my enthusiasm grew.”

Plews started as a technical recruiter. Over the years, she has served in a range of capacities of increasing responsibility supporting CACI's employees around the country as senior HR Business Partner Manager to serving as HR Director for the company's corporate functions. Each experience has prepared Plews for her current role as the driving force behind the transformative power of inclusion at CACI.

Plews ensures that CACI's programs, processes, and practices are aligned to CACI's DEI strategy, enabling progress at every level of the organization. She has helped to develop and advance the company's seven employee resource groups (ERGs) that provide a safe space for employee engagement while offering mentorship, networking, professional development, and leadership opportunities.

“I'm incredibly proud of the tireless efforts of the talented employees who give beyond their day-to-day responsibilities in leading the ERGs with such passion for creating a sense of community,” she said.

Plews has a deep affinity for CACI's culture, which consistently offers opportunities conducive to professional growth and mobility. By providing exposure to new projects, programs, and challenges, the company allows employees to break new ground and reach new heights in their careers.

“Encouraging and prompting growth for internal talent has always been part of CACI's culture,” Plews said.“I've had the good fortune of working for some of the best leaders who have poured into me professionally and pushed me to grow. I am beyond grateful for the position it has led me to today.”

CACI offers challenging, rewarding work that aligns employees with their skills today and their ambitions for tomorrow.

“I've been motivated to stay with CACI for the same reasons I was first drawn to the company,” she said.“We are a purpose-driven company with a soul; we genuinely care about our people and your potential here is limitless.”

Explore current job openings a CACI .

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci .

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, ...