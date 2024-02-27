Amir Arrives In France

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Paris on Tuesday for a two-day state visit to the friendly French Republic, where His Highness will meet with HE President Emmanuel Macron and several senior officials.
His Highness was welcomed, upon his arrival at Orly International Airport, by Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty HE Bruno Le Maire, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar HE Jean-Baptiste Faivre, and members of Qatar's Embassy.
HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.
