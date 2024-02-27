Amir Holds Official Talks Session With French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held an official talks session with the President of the friendly French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace in the capital Paris, today.

At the beginning of the session, HE the French President welcomed HH the Amir, praising the close relations between the two countries, and looking forward to His Highnesss visit contributing to strengthening cooperation relations and expanding its horizons to include various fields.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to HE the French President for the warm reception, noting the growth witnessed by the strategic relations between the two countries, and expressing his hope for more partnership and cooperation in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

During the session, the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries were discussed, as well as ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels, especially in the fields of politics, security, economy, investment, technology, health and education.

The session also dealt with developments in issues on the regional and international arenas, most notably developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HE President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, witnessed the signing ceremony of a declaration of intent for cooperation in the fields of humanitarian assistance and emergency intervention.

The session and signing ceremony were attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad Bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Thani, and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

It was also attended from the French side by Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs HE Stephane Sejourne, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty HE Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories HE Gerald Darmanin, Minister of Defence HE Sebastien Lecornu, and Minister of Culture HE Rachida Dati, Minister of Sports and Olympic Games HE Amelie Oudea-Castera, and a number of Their Excellencies and senior officials.

HH the Amir and the French President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.

An official reception ceremony was held for HH the Amir upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace.