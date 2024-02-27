Kherson Shows Consequences Of Night Shelling Of Korabelny District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian army shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson, and the authorities showed the consequences of these attacks.

The video was posted on Facebook by Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA, Ukrinform reports.

"Watch our video about the consequences of the nighttime enemy shelling of the Korabelny district of Kherson," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, over the past day, the Russian army attacked Kherson almost a dozen times from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. The occupants struck most of the residential areas of the city. A 66-year-old woman was wounded. Houses and cars were damaged.

The Kherson regional police reported that the Russian army attacked Kherson with artillery during the day. Damage to housing and infrastructure was recorded in all districts of the city. As a result of the shelling of the Shumensky district, a 66-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her neck. A car, 3 private and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

In the central part of the city, Russian shells damaged 4 police cars, a private house and an out-of-school educational institution. In the Korabel neighborhood and Dniprovsky district, shell fragments damaged windows and facades in high-rise buildings.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military shelled two villages in the Kherson region - Dniprovske and Lviv - at night and in the morning, causing destruction.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Prokudin/Facebook