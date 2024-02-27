Kremlin makes remarks on another EU country dropping Nord Stream investigation

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has responded to Denmark's unexpected decision to terminate its investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, suggesting that Copenhagen might be unwilling to uncover the truth behind the crime. The Nord Stream energy links, designed to transport Russian natural gas directly to Germany, were disrupted by unknown saboteurs through a series of explosions in September 2022. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden had initiated separate inquiries into the incident, with Sweden concluding its probe earlier this month.



On Monday, the Copenhagen Police, in collaboration with the Danish Security and Intelligence Services (PET), announced the closure of the investigation, citing a lack of sufficient grounds to pursue a criminal case in Denmark. The probe, described as "complex and comprehensive," determined that the incident was intentional sabotage, but the statement did not mention any potential suspects.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed astonishment at the development, suggesting that the decision to end the investigation may be related to reluctance in exposing close allies. He commented, "Apparently, they were getting closer to, as they call it, outing their closest allies. One can only express absolute astonishment and nothing else."



While Denmark mentioned cooperation with "relevant foreign partners," Peskov highlighted that Russian law enforcement was not among those partners. He noted that during the early stages of the investigation, Russia consistently sought information from the Danish authorities about the incident but faced rejection.



Despite the Danish decision, a German government spokesman emphasized that Berlin remains highly interested in uncovering the truth behind the sabotage. The abrupt closure of the investigation raises questions about the transparency and collaboration among European nations in addressing incidents that have significant geopolitical implications, particularly concerning energy infrastructure between Russia and Germany. The article explores the various perspectives on this development, delving into the potential motives behind Denmark's decision and the broader implications for international cooperation in resolving such incidents.



MENAFN27022024000045015687ID1107904700