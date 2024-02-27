UAE Weather: Chance Of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Expected From Wednesday To Friday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Feb 2024, 12:19 PM

Brace yourself for some wet weather and keep your umbrellas handy, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to lash the UAE in the coming days. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory spanning from Wednesday, February 28, to Friday, March 1.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy across scattered areas of the country. There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in general and heavy at times over some areas, especially northern, eastern, and southern areas. These areas include Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Al Ain.

Additionally, fresh to strong North-westerly winds are anticipated in the Western regions from noon on Thursday. Temperatures will gradually decrease on Thursday, with a reduction in cloud cover expected by Thursday night.

According to the report, the country will be under the influence of a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest, along with an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system. These systems will be accompanied by a western Jetstream, leading to varying amounts of cloud cover moving from the West intermittently.

On Friday, clouds will be present over certain Eastern areas, with the possibility of convective activity and rainfall during the daytime.

Wind conditions are forecasted to be light southeasterly initially, transitioning to north-westerly by noon on Thursday. Winds will be moderate to fresh, with occasional strength, especially over the sea and in conjunction with cloud cover, potentially leading to blowing dust and sand.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate, with the possibility of becoming rough to very rough at times on Thursday in the Arabian Gulf. In the Oman Sea, sea conditions are projected to be slight to moderate initially, becoming rough by Thursday night.

