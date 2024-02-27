Parliament Delegation Assesses Universal Health Insurance Implementation In Aswan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

A delegation from the Egyptian House of Representatives' Health Committee visited Aswan on February 24th, 2024, to assess the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens and the progress made in implementing the Universal Health Insurance System (UHI) in the governorate.

Led by Committee Chairperson Ashraf Hatem, the delegation met with key figures including Governor Ashraf Attia, Chairperson of the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR) Ahmed Taha, Aswan University President Ayman Othman, and Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) Executive Director May Farid.

UHI Implementation and Service Quality in Focus:

Discussions centred on the committee's observations on Aswan's healthcare system, expediting the inclusion of hospitals and health units in the UHIS, and GAHAR's role in ensuring quality care for UHI beneficiaries.

Taha highlighted GAHAR's efforts to qualify healthcare facilities and emphasized its role in safeguarding system resources and sustainability. He noted that 28 facilities have already obtained GAHAR accreditation, with technical support and training provided to 40 others. He commended the governorate's efforts to expedite UHIS integration and support GAHAR's activities.

Governor Attia stressed the importance of raising awareness about UHI's benefits and providing qualified medical and nursing staff for a smooth rollout. He praised GAHAR's training programs and technical support, which have contributed to staff qualification and facility accreditation.

Committee Chair Hatem reported a noticeable improvement in service quality, especially in accredited facilities, and increased service availability. Field visits included assessing the readiness of recently transferred facilities, ensuring smooth asset transfers, and identifying and overcoming operational challenges.

In a separate meeting, the delegation met with Aswan University leadership to discuss hospital achievements and support mechanisms. Given their crucial role in providing tertiary care, the delegation emphasized the need to support these facilities.

Medical Tourism Potential:

Taha highlighted Aswan's potential as a medical tourism destination, citing its position as a gateway to Africa and the world. He linked Aswan's inclusion in the UHI pilot phase to this vision and emphasized the importance of obtaining GAHAR's environmental excellence standards for international competitiveness.

GAHAR held the first training program in Aswan on its green and sustainable healthcare facility standards. This aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 and aims to promote environmentally friendly healthcare practices.