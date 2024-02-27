UDC To Host Inaugural Edition Of The Pearl Food Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, announced the launch of the first edition of The Pearl Food Festival, to be held at Porto Arabia (18-28 La Croisette) from February 27 to March 5.

Sponsored by Qatar Airways, The Pearl Food Festival promises an eclectic celebration of local and international cuisines. This landmark event underscores UDC's commitment to positioning The Pearl Island as a vibrant epicenter of culinary excellence, catering to diverse palates and offering a spectrum of gastronomic experiences for all attendees.

Anticipated to draw visitors from across Qatar and the region, The Pearl Food Festival will feature an extensive array of dining options, ranging from upscale fine dining to casual eateries, to provide festival-goers with an unforgettable culinary journey.

UDC has meticulously designed a unique festival layout, seamlessly blending the waterfront ambiance with the dynamic casual dining atmosphere. Stretching along the picturesque boardwalk from 18 to 28 La Croisette, the festival will showcase a diverse array of F&B retailers sourced from The Pearl Island, Doha, and beyond. Guests can indulge in a delightful al fresco experience, relishing an eclectic mix of culinary delights amidst the scenic backdrop of The Pearl's waterfront setting.

With nearly 30 booths strategically positioned across four thematic zones along the picturesque boardwalk, attendees can explore an innovative and diverse range of food and beverage concepts tailored to their preferences.

In addition to its culinary delights, The Pearl Food Festival will offer a wealth of family-friendly entertainment, including bounce castles, beloved cartoon characters, roaming performers, face painting, game booths, and dedicated seating areas for families to relax and enjoy the festivities together.

The Pearl Food Festival epitomizes UDC's creative vision and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and visitors alike, transforming The Pearl Island into a culinary haven and solidifying its reputation as the ultimate leisure destination in Qatar.

The festival will be open from Saturday to Wednesday, 4pm to 11pm, and Thursdays and Fridays, 4pm to 2am.