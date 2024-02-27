Met Issues Advisory In View Of Heavy Snowfall Forecast

According to the advisory, an active Western disturbance most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from 29th evening/night onwards.

The advisory reads that under the influence of this system, widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu and Kashmir from 29th night/early morning of 01 March till the afternoon of 3rd March with its peak activity on 2nd March.

“The above system most likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain/snow over Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division and middle & higher reaches of Kashmir Division (Anantnag-Pahalgam, Kulgam, Sinthan Pass, Shupiyan-Pir Ki Gali, Sonamarg-Zojila, Bandipora-Razdan Pass, Gulmarg and Kupwara-Sachna Pass),” it said.

It added that the weather activity may lead to disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other major roads of middle & higher reaches of J&K.

The weather office asked the people in snow bound areas to avoid venturing into sloppy and Avalanche prone areas.

“Chances of landslides, mudslides & shooting stones most likely over the vulnerable areas. Farmers are advised to withheld all farm operations during 1st week of March,” it said.

