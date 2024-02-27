President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Recep Tayyib Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his jubilee and wished him new achievements and robust health in his activities for the prosperity of Türkiye.

The Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the President and the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the condolences.

During the conversation, they once again underlined the importance of Ilham Aliyev's first official visit to Türkiye after being elected president, emphasising that this visit contributed to further strengthening of relations between the two countries.

Reiterating the significance of the Shusha Declaration, the heads of state hailed the successful implementation of this Declaration.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations of friendship, brotherhood, and alliance would be successfully developed and strengthened in the future. They also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation, future contacts, and issues of mutual interest.