President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Recep Tayyib Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a phone
call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his
jubilee and wished him new achievements and robust health in his
activities for the prosperity of Türkiye.
The Turkish President thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his
attention and congratulations.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the
President and the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the
Khojaly genocide.
The President of Azerbaijan thanked for the condolences.
During the conversation, they once again underlined the
importance of Ilham Aliyev's first official visit to Türkiye after
being elected president, emphasising that this visit contributed to
further strengthening of relations between the two countries.
Reiterating the significance of the Shusha Declaration, the
heads of state hailed the successful implementation of this
Declaration.
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations of
friendship, brotherhood, and alliance would be successfully
developed and strengthened in the future. They also exchanged views
on prospects for cooperation, future contacts, and issues of mutual
interest.
