Government Approves 'Made In Ukraine' Trademark PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Ukraine will encourage Ukrainians to purchase domestically produced goods, which is likely to increase the GDP rate by 0.14%.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minster Denys Shmyhal during the forum 'Made in Ukraine', an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of promoting the consumer demand. In his words, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has already adopted a resolution on the promotion of Ukrainian-produced goods and approved the 'Made in Ukraine' trademark to distinguish domestically produced goods from others.

“The total projected effect of the rise in consumer demand is +0.14% of GDP, more than 22,000 new jobs, and more than UAH 4 billion in additional budget revenues,” Shmyhal stressed.

According to the Prime Minister, confidence and respect for the Ukrainian producer should become a common ideology for the next decades, as it is the only way for Ukraine to“eliminate all the consequences of this war, recover, and be competitive in the world.”

“Despite the war and all the difficulties, we have a huge development potential. Each Ukrainian should know that 'buying Ukrainian' is to make a contribution to our victory, our reconstruction, our growth, and a better future,” Shmyhal added.

In his words, EU countries value their own producers. Hence, 68% of residents in Germany, France and Italy buy domestically produced goods, providing consistent support for the national economies. In this regard, Shmyhal expressed confidence that Ukraine should adopt the best practices from partner countries.

A reminder that Ukrainian Prime Minster Denys Shmyhal stated earlier that more than 90% of Ukrainian businesses had resumed operation and were returning to the pre-war production levels.