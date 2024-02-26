Russians Shell Novomykolaivka In Kherson Region - Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians attacked Novomykolayivka, a woman was injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers attacked Novomykolayivka. A person was injured. A 36-year-old woman who was on the territory of the farm was injured," the report says.
It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim on the spot.
Read also: Kherson
under enemy fir
As Ukrinform reported, powerful explosions were heard in Kherson.
