Russians Shell Novomykolaivka In Kherson Region - Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russians attacked Novomykolayivka, a woman was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers attacked Novomykolayivka. A person was injured. A 36-year-old woman who was on the territory of the farm was injured," the report says.

It is noted that doctors provided assistance to the victim on the spot.

As Ukrinform reported, powerful explosions were heard in Kherson.