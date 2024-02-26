Pope Calls For Diplomatic End Of War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis has called for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine, which would lead to a "just and lasting peace."

Pope Francis made this call on the second anniversary of the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine on the last Sunday of February, Ukrinform reported citing Vatican News.

"On February 24, we remembered with sorrow the second anniversary of the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine... It is a war that is not only devastating this region of Europe, but is also sending a global wave of fear and hatred. Renewing my most sincere commitment to the martyred Ukrainian people and praying for all, especially for the many innocent victims, I beg to find that little bit of humanity that will help create the conditions for a diplomatic solution in the search for a just and lasting peace," the Holy Father said in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican after the Angelus prayer.

He also mentioned other parts of the world suffering from violence, including Israel, Palestine, and the eastern part of the DR Congo.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Fox News that a diplomatic end to the war is possible only based on the Ukrainian peace formula, which provides for the liberation of all Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.