The 44Th Planting Week Kicks Off Under The Theme“Together, Let's Plant The UAE”

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is providing 50 thousand mangrove seedlings for planting across all emirates.

Dubai, UAE: The 44th Planting Week commenced in the UAE yesterday with the theme“Together, Let's Plant the UAE.” The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of planting trees, encouraging people to contribute to preserving the environment, biodiversity, and addressing environmental and climate-related challenges.

The Planting Week will continue until March 1st, with all concerned authorities participating in planting activities across all the emirates of the UAE, fostering engagement with diverse social groups.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) is supplying 50 thousand mangrove seedlings to participating entities, supporting the UAE's ambitious pledge to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. This substantial effort leverages mangroves as natural carbon sinks, contributing to nature-based solutions for combating climate change and reducing carbon emissions on both local and global scales. Undertaking such initiatives will significantly contribute to the efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

H.E. Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said:“Trees function as complete ecosystems, offering not just an aesthetically pleasing environment and cooler temperatures but also serving as habitats for various birds and other creatures. Additionally, they play a crucial role in reducing carbon dioxide levels, producing oxygen, and yielding numerous agricultural crops. During Planting Week, our aim is to educate the community about the significance of tree planting and the wide-ranging benefits it brings, encouraging greater participation in tree planting, preservation, and development activities.”

Her Excellency added:“The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan held a strong passion for planting efforts since the formation of the nation. His vision and focus on engaging the community in tree planting efforts laid the foundation for our current approach. I urge community members to participate in Planting Week activities, aiming to make it an opportunity for continuous year-round planting.”

Her Excellency emphasized that MOCCAE is committed to assisting all relevant stakeholders and the UAE society in adopting nature-based solutions as integral to the state's strategic vision for achieving Net Zero by 2050. This involves cultivating a sustainable living environment and enhancing the community's connection with nature.

The 44th Planting Week focuses on integrating innovative technologies and practices, involving diverse sectors, including People of Determination, to contribute to green space preservation and expansion. The primary goal is to maintain and enhance green spaces through the promotion of native plants and raising awareness about the significance of planting.