Kulgam Teen Youngest ISPL Player, Sells For 3. 20L In Auction

The inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to kick-off from March 6-15.

With a T10 format and matches played using tennis balls, the league aims to unearth emerging cricketing talent through its six competing teams.

Sharik Yasir, a 14-year-old, 9th-grade student from Gopalpora village in Kulgam, is a wicketkeeper-batsman. During the auction he secured Rs 3.20 lakhs from the Bangalore Strikers, owned by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Talking to KNO, he said,“My father submitted my form for the ISPL. After that, I went for trials at different places where I performed well, earning myself a green ticket.”

“In the auction, I was picked up by the Bangalore Strikers team for Rs 3.20 lakh, making me the youngest ever in the league,” he said.

He said that he plays as a batsman-cum-wicketkeeper, and his batting prowess stood out more than his wicket keeping during the trials.

“I will strive to perform my best during matches,” he added.

“Both studies and sports are crucial in today's era.” He also said that due to the lack of a playground in his village, he played more in lanes than on the ground. He urged the government to develop a playground in his village to nurture more talent from the area.

