Kulgam Teen Youngest ISPL Player, Sells For 3. 20L In Auction

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) KULGAM – A 14-year-old teenager has emerged as the youngest player to be signed by the Bangalore Strikers in the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the under-19 cricketer secured Rs 3.20 lakhs in the auction.
The inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to kick-off from March 6-15.
ADVERTISEMENT
With a T10 format and matches played using tennis balls, the league aims to unearth emerging cricketing talent through its six competing teams.
Sharik Yasir, a 14-year-old, 9th-grade student from Gopalpora village in Kulgam, is a wicketkeeper-batsman. During the auction he secured Rs 3.20 lakhs from the Bangalore Strikers, owned by Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.
Talking to KNO, he said,“My father submitted my form for the ISPL. After that, I went for trials at different places where I performed well, earning myself a green ticket.” Read Also Watch: Kaun Hai Tumhara Bowler? Tendulkar Plays Gully Cricket In Kashmir Sachin Visits Bat Factory In Kashmir, Pleased With Willow Quality
“In the auction, I was picked up by the Bangalore Strikers team for Rs 3.20 lakh, making me the youngest ever in the league,” he said.
He said that he plays as a batsman-cum-wicketkeeper, and his batting prowess stood out more than his wicket keeping during the trials.
“I will strive to perform my best during matches,” he added.
“Both studies and sports are crucial in today's era.” He also said that due to the lack of a playground in his village, he played more in lanes than on the ground. He urged the government to develop a playground in his village to nurture more talent from the area.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26022024000215011059ID1107902097
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.