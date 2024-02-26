Sri Lankan Embassy Marks Country's 76Th Independence With Olive Tree Planting In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 26 (Petra) - In a celebration of Sri Lanka's 76th Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality, organized a tree-planting ceremony at Al-Wahda Park, Jandawil neighborhood, west of Amman.The event featured the planting of 15 olive trees, symbolizing the growing friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Sri Lanka.Priyangika Wijegunasekara, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sri Lanka, highlighted the significance of the initiative, emphasizing that the olive trees stand as a beacon of friendship between the two nations.She reflected on Sri Lanka's journey since gaining independence on February 4, 1948, and underscored the importance of such activities in strengthening bilateral ties.Ambassador Wijegunasekara also pointed out the role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects and preserving biodiversity.She stressed the collective responsibility to safeguard the environment, noting that simple actions like planting trees can make a significant impact.Mervat Mhairat, representing the Amman Municipality, echoed the sentiment, noting that the olive tree is a universal symbol of peace and love.She linked the event to the broader context of environmental conservation and the fight against climate change, highlighting its alignment with Jordan's celebration of the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II's assumption of constitutional powers.The ceremony underscored the shared values and commitment of Jordan and Sri Lanka to environmental sustainability and the deepening of diplomatic relations through meaningful, earth-friendly initiatives.