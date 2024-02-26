Indian Minister To Attend Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India's Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw is visiting Qatar, the Indian embassy said in a statement. He is on the invitation of HE the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed al-Mannai to take part in the ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2024.
Minister Vaishnaw will meet Tuesday Minister al-Mannai and hold bilateral talks on ways to strengthen India-Qatar partnership in areas such as digitalisation, start-ups and innovation. He is also expected to meet other Qatari dignitaries and attend a luncheon meeting being organised by the Indian Business and Professionals Council, Qatar.
Minister Vaishnaw will also participate in a panel discussion at the Web Summit in the afternoon. Many Indian CEOs, start-ups, and venture capitalists are also participating in Web Summit Qatar 2024.
MENAFN26022024000067011011ID1107901309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.