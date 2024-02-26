Indian Minister To Attend Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India's Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw is visiting Qatar, the Indian embassy said in a statement. He is on the invitation of HE the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed al-Mannai to take part in the ongoing Web Summit Qatar 2024.

Minister Vaishnaw will meet Tuesday Minister al-Mannai and hold bilateral talks on ways to strengthen India-Qatar partnership in areas such as digitalisation, start-ups and innovation. He is also expected to meet other Qatari dignitaries and attend a luncheon meeting being organised by the Indian Business and Professionals Council, Qatar.

Minister Vaishnaw will also participate in a panel discussion at the Web Summit in the afternoon. Many Indian CEOs, start-ups, and venture capitalists are also participating in Web Summit Qatar 2024.

MENAFN26022024000067011011ID1107901309