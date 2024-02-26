Saudi Arabia's PIF begins offering dollar bonds to boost financial diversification

(MENAFN) The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has revealed its intention to launch a new round of dollar bond issuance, just a month after successfully raising USD5 billion through its previous bond offering. To spearhead this endeavor, the fund has enlisted the expertise of renowned financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Standard Chartered, who will serve as international coordinators for the offering. The initiation of consultations with potential investors marks the preliminary stages of this significant financial undertaking.



Anticipated to feature a maturity period markets spanning seven years, the forthcoming dollar-denominated sukuks follow the fund's previous issuance of sukuks in October and green bonds in February 2023. This strategic move aligns with the broader objectives outlined in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, championed by the Crown Prince, which seeks to diversify the Kingdom's economy and foster sustainable growth across various sectors. With plans to channel investments worth hundreds of billions into areas such as electric vehicles, technology, tourism, and sports, the PIF underscores its commitment to driving economic transformation and innovation on a global scale.



The announcement of this latest bond offering underscores the PIF's pivotal role in propelling Saudi Arabia's economic agenda forward. In 2023, the fund emerged as a frontrunner among sovereign wealth funds worldwide, catalyzing approximately USD32 billion through its involvement in various high-profile transactions. As Saudi Arabia continues to chart a course towards economic diversification and resilience, the PIF's strategic initiatives in capital underscore its pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom's future economic landscape.

MENAFN26022024000045015682ID1107900127