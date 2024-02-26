Hezbollah Brought Down Israeli Drone In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Feb 26 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah announced today that, it shot down an Israeli drone with a surface-to-air missile, and the drone was seen falling in flames, in Iqlim al Tuffah, located over 20 km away from the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The Israeli Hermes 450 drone was shot down by the Islamic Resistance's air defence unit, Hezbollah said, adding that,“its fighters will continue to confront the enemy and prevent them from achieving their aggressive goals.”

A Lebanese military source said that, three Israeli drones were spotted in the airspace near the southern Lebanon border area, during the early hours of the morning, and two of the drones breached the border into southern Lebanon, travelling a distance of 15 to 20 km.

According to the anonymous source, the Israeli military conducted three raids today, in two border towns in southern Lebanon, and bombed eight towns and villages in the eastern and central regions with around 30 shells.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since Oct 8, last year, after Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, fired dozens of rockets towards Israel, in support of the Hamas attack on Israel the previous day, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery towards south-eastern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA