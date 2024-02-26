Industrial Automation Services Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Demand & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) ﻿ According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled “Industrial Automation Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global industrial automation services market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global industrial automation services market size reached US$ 216.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 434.9 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032 .

Industrial Automation Services Market Overview:

Industrial automation services refer to the use of technology and software to control and monitor industrial processes. They offer various services, from simple tasks, such as controlling a single machine, to complex processes, including managing an entire factory. These services can manage a large amount of unstructured data more efficiently than manual handling. They ensure fast production, reduce costs, check product quality, standardize manufacturing, minimize waste, and supervise production in manufacturing plants. They provide various benefits, such as improved accuracy, lowered labor cost, flexibility, high speed, and quiet operations. Some of the common industrial automation systems are programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), and sensors that are widely used across numerous industrial verticals.

Industrial Automation Services Market Demand:

The increasing requirement for mass manufacturing of products is driving the global market. Coupled with this, the rising adoption of digital techniques and AR technologies in production processes is contributing to the market. Moreover, the introduction of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) has led to the development of smarter and more sophisticated automation systems, which is supporting the demand for industrial automation services. On account of increasing labor costs, major companies are adopting automation to reduce costs and improve efficiency as automation solutions can perform repetitive and dangerous tasks without human intervention, this is creating a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the escalating demand for safety compliance across the factory premises, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for industrial automation services.

The widespread adoption of cloud-based automation solutions across the industrial sector, to centralized data management, remote monitoring, and real-time analytics, further providing a boost to the overall industrial automation services market. With the increasing focus on sustainability and reducing carbon footprint, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient automation solutions, thereby catalyzing the demand. Apart from this, several major companies are developing solutions that are designed to optimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and improve sustainability, which in turn is providing a thrust to the demand across the globe. Moreover, increasing financial support for [NN1] the adoption of industrial automation to boost productivity is influencing the market positively.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Service:



Project Engineering and Installation

Maintenance and Support Services

Consulting Services Operational Services

Breakup by Product Type:



DCS

SCADA

PLC

MES Others

Breakup by End User:



Discrete Industries Process Industries

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

