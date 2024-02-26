(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Xiaomi 14 Ultra Makes a Big Entrance in the UAE for the First Time







Xiaomi Launched Xiaomi 14 Series Internationally with Next-Generation Leica Optics, Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi proudly announced the global release of its flagship Xiaomi 14 Series at an exclusive event in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC). This launch underscores Xiaomi's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences worldwide.

Formalizing its strategic partnership with Leica in 2022, Xiaomi has redefined the mobile imaging industry, with the Xiaomi 14 Series as the pinnacle of this partnership, featuring Leica Summilux optics.

During the event, William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation and President of Xiaomi International Business Department, presented the newly enhanced group strategy, 'Human X Car X Home,' for the global markets, focusing on the smart ecosystem.

The event also unveiled other exciting products, including the Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2, soon to be accessible to users in the United Arab Emirates.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Professional Imagery Flagship, Unmatched Performance, and Innovative Design

Xiaomi unveils the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, a professional flagship featuring an innovative circular camera module and sleek Black and White designs for global markets. The robust Xiaomi Guardian Structure ensures durability with a high-strength aluminum frame, nano-tech vegan leather, and Shield Glass. Crafted from a single aluminum block, it offers 1.38x improved frame strength.

The All-Around Liquid Display, coupled with Xiaomi Shield Glass, achieves a consistent curvature, blending a flat screen with a curved edge. The Xiaomi-custom C8 WQHD+ 6.73' AMOLED display delivers a stunning resolution of 3200 x 1440, 522 ppi pixel density, and a variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, supported by a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a versatile quad-camera system with focal lengths from 12mm to 120mm. The main camera boasts a ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 variable aperture, ensuring seamless exposure adjustments. With Leica optics and a 50MP sensor, it supports 8K 30fps shooting on all four cameras, capturing unparalleled clarity. The new Movie mode enhances videography, offering a 2.39:1 aspect ratio and 180° shutter rule for an authentic cinematic look.

Introduced with Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the Photography Kit for enthusiasts includes a two-stage shutter button, zoom lever, customizable video recording button, and additional dial. It also serves as a 1500mAh external charging battery bank, available for separate purchases.

Xiaomi 14: Compact Size, Leading Imagery, with Uncompromising Experience

Designed for daily use, Xiaomi 14 measures 152 x 71 x 8.20mm, offering a comfortable grip. The triple-camera setup covers a focal range from 14mm to 75mm, engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses. The 6.36' CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K screen delivers enhanced pixel density at 460ppi and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, providing optimized performance. The Xiaomi 14 Series leverages Xiaomi IceLoop cooling for smooth performance in demanding scenarios.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are powered by the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, ensuring extended performance. Xiaomi 14 has a 4610mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.

Uncompromising hardware unlocking full performance potential

The Xiaomi 14 Series delivers an optimized smartphone experience through cutting-edge processors, enhanced cooling, and extended battery life.

Both Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra feature the Snapdragon®️ 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, providing a 32% CPU performance boost and a 34% decrease in power consumption. The GPU performance sees a remarkable 34% boost with a 38% power consumption decrease compared to the previous generation. The series is equipped with Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, introducing Wi-Fi 7 with a 320MHz capacity. Xiaomi 14 Ultra goes further with High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link for revolutionary high-speed multi-device connectivity.

Supported by the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, both devices ensure smooth performance in demanding scenarios like video recording, computational photography, real-time AI, and intensive gaming. Xiaomi 14 Ultra introduces the new Xiaomi Dual-Channel IceLoop system, dedicating a second thermal channel exclusively for the camera module to enhance photography and videography.

For battery and charging, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are powered by the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, ensuring extended performance. Xiaomi 14 has a 4610mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge and the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology.

The Xiaomi 14 Series introduces Xiaomi HyperOS, tailored for the 'Human x Car x Home' smart ecosystem. It features Comprehensive Refactoring, Cross-Device Intelligent Connectivity, Proactive Intelligence, and End-to-End Security. The series leverages cutting-edge AI technology for enhanced user experiences.

Wearables line-up: Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2

Launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 Series, a notable lineup of wearables includes the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2, aiming to enhance user experiences across sports, health, and wellness. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro combines fitness and fashion, featuring a 1.74' AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, sleek design at 9.99mm thickness and 22 weight, and a durable metallic frame protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®. Noteworthy is its adaptability with quick-release band straps, providing over 200 watch faces, and offering professional sports tracking with 150+ sports modes. The device excels in health monitoring with a 4-channel heart rate module and a 289mAh battery, extending usage up to 14 days.

Moving on, the Xiaomi Watch S3 emphasizes a classic watch design coupled with smart functionality. Its 1.43' AMOLED display, interchangeable bezels, and straps, along with 180+ free watch faces, offer a high level of customization. The Xiaomi HyperOS system ensures superior performance, and the device boasts an impressive 15-day battery life with rapid charging capabilities. It introduces unique features like portrait auto keying and one-handed operations for added convenience. Sports enthusiasts benefit from over 150 sports modes, including new winter sports modes, and advanced health monitoring, such as a 12-channel heart rate module and a playful 'Sleep Animal' feature based on a 7-day sleep pattern.

Completing the trio, the Xiaomi Watch 2, part of Xiaomi's AIoT lineup, stands out for its comprehensive functionality and stylish design. Powered by Google Wear OS and the Snapdragon® W5+Gen 1 Wearable platform, it ensures smooth performance and supports a wide range of third-party apps. With a 1.43' AMOLED display, aluminum alloy frame, and various strap options, the Xiaomi Watch 2 combines aesthetics with comfort. Its notable features include a camera remote function, over 160 sports modes (including winter sports modes), and enhanced health monitoring with a 12-channel heart rate module. Partnering with Strava and Suunto enables seamless synchronization of sports and sleep data. The intriguing 'Sleep Animals' feature adds a playful touch, representing the user's sleep condition based on a week-long pattern.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 14 will be available in the UAE market on March 1st, providing three color options – Black, White, and Jade Green. It will be offered in a single storage variant of 12+512GB, with a price set at 3299 AED.

Following closely, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will make its debut in the UAE market in April. It will come in two elegant color choices – Black and White. Similar to its counterpart, it will also be available in a single storage variant of 16+512GB.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is preparing to launch in Light Gray and Black, offering competitive pricing starting from 279 AED. The Xiaomi Watch 2 will be available in both silver and black cases, respectively paired with a gray and black TPU strap, priced at 759 AED. Additionally, the captivating Xiaomi Watch S3 will come in Silver and Black variants, offered for 549 AED.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra will include 4 generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as 5 years of security patches. Users of the two devices are entitled to experience 100GB of Google One cloud storage for a 6-month trial and 3 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and the YouTube Music app.