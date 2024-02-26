Germany yet unsure on long-range arms to Ukraine

(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock revealed on Saturday that policymakers in Germany are still engaged in discussions over whether Berlin should provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, including Taurus missiles that have been requested by Kiev for several months.



Baerbock, during a meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Odessa, acknowledged the insufficient delivery of arms to Ukraine by the West and emphasized the country's need for increased ammunition, air defense, and artillery.



While addressing the ongoing deliberations, Baerbock mentioned the challenge of delivering more arms, including long-range weapon systems, without specifically naming Taurus missiles.



Taurus missiles are capable of carrying a 500-kilogram warhead and have a range of approximately 500 KM, potentially enabling Ukraine to target Moscow. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had previously expressed concerns about delivering such weapons, citing the potential escalation of the conflict.



The German parliament recently rejected a motion from the opposition CDU/CSU faction to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine. However, on the same day, MPs from the ruling coalition supported an initiative calling for the provision of "additional, necessary long-range weapons systems and ammunition" to Ukraine, without specifically mentioning Taurus missiles. The ongoing debates within German policymaking circles underscore the complexity of decisions regarding military aid to Ukraine and the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine's defense efforts and avoiding further escalation in the conflict.



