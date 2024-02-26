America raids Houthi missile base

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United States military has reported the successful destruction of seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that Houthi rebels in Yemen were preparing to launch into the Red Sea. According to a statement from United States Central Command on Friday, the missiles, situated in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, posed an "imminent threat" to both merchant vessels and United States Navy ships in the area.



The Houthi rebel group, active since mid-October, has been involved in a series of drone and missile strikes targeting ships in strategic locations such as the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. The group claims to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians amid Israel's military operations in Gaza, where the reported death toll has surpassed 29,000, as per local health authorities. The Houthi rebels assert that their targets are exclusively ships associated with Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom.



Recent incidents include the Houthis claiming responsibility for an attack on a British-owned cargo ship and asserting the launch of drones at a United States warship. Furthermore, the group alleged targeting the key port city of Eilat in southern Israel with ballistic missiles and drones.



In a televised speech on Thursday, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi group, declared that their operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden are not only ongoing but escalating and proving effective. He also claimed the introduction of "submarine weapons," describing this development as a cause for concern for their adversaries.



This follows the acknowledgment by United States Central Command last week that they had destroyed a Houthi underwater drone, marking the first known instance of the rebel group utilizing such a device. The situation underscores the escalating tensions in the region and the evolving tactics employed by the Houthi rebels, adding complexity to the already volatile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.





