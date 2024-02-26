‘Star Trek’, ‘Captain Marvel’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49 after ALS diagnosis

(MENAFN) Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel," passed away on Saturday at the age of 49.



“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son, and dear friend to many,” his family stated in a post on social media platform Instagram.



Kenneth Mitchell passed away due to complications from Lou Gehrig's disease following a 5 and a half year struggle with the neurodegenerative condition, which affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.



In spite of the “series of awful challenges” Mitchell experienced as an outcome of the illness, his family declared, he “managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.”



Kenneth Mitchell, born on November 24, 1974, in Toronto, gained recognition for his roles in "Star Trek: Discovery," where he portrayed the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, and for his portrayal of Joseph Danvers in "Captain Marvel."



In addition to his notable roles in "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel," Kenneth Mitchell also featured in the hockey drama "Miracle" and made appearances on popular television shows such as "Grey’s Anatomy," "NCIS," and "Criminal Minds," among others.



The "Star Trek" universe honored Mitchell's memory on its website on Sunday, declaring it was “deeply saddened” over his passing.

