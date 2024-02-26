Continuation of US-China policy highlights violence, bipartisan consensus

(MENAFN) The trajectory of U.S. policy towards China has undergone notable shifts, transitioning from the trade tensions characterized by severe tariffs under former President Donald Trump to more targeted measures on technology and investments during the tenure of President Joe Biden. Experts anticipate that regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential elections in November, the contest of strength between the two nations will persist.



In a political landscape marked by deep polarization, one issue where bipartisan consensus appears evident is the approach to China. Analysts suggest that this consensus is likely to manifest in increasingly stringent policies towards Beijing, irrespective of whether the incumbent President Biden secures a second term or if Republican Trump returns to the White House.



Joshua Meltzer, a researcher at the Brookings Institution, opined that the prevailing sentiment in Washington is inclined towards escalating pressure and aggression towards China. Since assuming office in 2021, President Biden has not only upheld the stringent tariffs imposed by his predecessor but has also implemented a series of targeted measures aimed at curtailing Beijing's access to advanced technology, particularly in the realm of electronic chips. Additionally, the Biden administration has imposed limitations on American investments in China as part of its strategy.



Concurrently, efforts to promote the repatriation of corporate activities to the United States have been encouraged by the U.S. government. Officials are also actively pursuing initiatives to bolster domestic self-reliance across critical sectors, including the advancement of clean energy supplies. These measures reflect a broader strategic approach aimed at safeguarding American interests and mitigating perceived vulnerabilities in the face of growing competition from China.

MENAFN26022024000045015682ID1107898436