Japan boosts assistance to earthquake reconstruction endeavors

(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a significant increase in financial aid allocated for rebuilding efforts in areas devastated by the earthquake that struck the country's center on January 1. The additional allocation amounts to 613 million euros, bringing the total earmarked for reconstruction to 1.6 billion euros. The earthquake, measuring 7.5 magnitude, and subsequent aftershocks caused extensive damage particularly in the Ishikawa area along the coast of the Sea of Japan.



With 241 fatalities and over 10,000 individuals still seeking refuge in shelters, the aftermath of the disaster continues to pose significant challenges. Furthermore, some areas are still grappling with water shortages, exacerbating the difficulties faced by affected communities. Prime Minister Kishida made the announcement of increased financial assistance during a visit to the affected regions, where he personally assessed the situation and engaged with local officials and residents.



Acknowledging the ongoing hardships experienced by those impacted by the earthquake, Kishida emphasized the government's commitment to providing substantial support. He noted that while living conditions in temporary shelters have seen improvements, the prevailing reality remains arduous for many. The Prime Minister's visit served to reaffirm the government's determination to address the needs of affected communities and bolster relief efforts.



The Cabinet is slated to formally approve the allocation of additional resources totaling approximately 100 billion yen (equivalent to USD665 million) in the coming days. This latest infusion of funds represents the third emergency financial aid package deployed in response to the New Year's earthquake, bringing the total assistance provided to over 260 billion yen (USD173 billion). Kishida highlighted that a portion of the newly allocated funds will be directed towards establishing a grant system aimed at assisting families with children in rebuilding their homes that were destroyed by the disaster. The increased aid underscores Japan's commitment to supporting affected regions as they strive to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the earthquake.

