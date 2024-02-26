One-Way Traffic Allowed On Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Authorities on Monday allowed only one-way traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH) keeping in mind the safety of commuters and the poor condition of the road.

All traffic movement had been stopped on the Srinagar-Jammu NH due to heavy rains in Ramban District that led to land and mudslides plus shooting stones along the highway for the last few days.

However, on Monday one carriageway of the NH was opened and Traffic Department officials said that only one-way traffic would be allowed on the highway. This was done keeping the safety of travellers in mind.

“Only Light Motor Vehicles would be allowed to travel on the highway today from Srinagar to Jammu. No vehicle will be allowed to move in the opposite direction”, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh Highway, Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez, Sinthan-Kishtwar and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads are still snowbound and closed to traffic.