Iran's national gas consumption soars to 532MCM

(MENAFN) An official representing the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has disclosed a significant surge in the consumption of natural gas across Iranian domestic and commercial sectors following a notable temperature decline in recent days. The announcement, made by Head of NIGC Dispatching Department Saeed Aghili, highlights that the consumption of natural gas has amounted to 532 million cubic meters (mcm).



According to information provided by an Iranian news agency, the breakdown of this consumption reveals that out of the total 532 mcm, 341 mcm were utilized within the domestic sector, 85 mcm in non-major industries, 27 mcm in agriculture, 32 mcm in transportation, and approximately 48 mcm in commercial and public sectors.



Aghili has further projected an anticipation of increased gas consumption to about 630 mcm in the coming days, attributing this expectation to the ongoing cold weather conditions persisting throughout the country. With this forecast in mind, the official has urged citizens to be mindful of their gas consumption, especially during peak periods. By doing so, individuals can contribute to the efforts of the national Iranian Gas Company and IGTC in ensuring the maintenance of gas supply during the challenging cold season.

MENAFN26022024000045015839ID1107898208