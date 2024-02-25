Kosovo President Calls On Qatari Businesses To Invest In Her Country

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kosovo's President, Dr Vjosa Osmani, has called on Qatari businessmen to explore the investment opportunities being offered by the Southeast European country across diverse sectors.

Osmani made the statement during a meeting with a delegation from Qatar Chamber led by its chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani, in the presence of several board members and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations at the commercial and economic levels and means to enhance them, as well as the possibility of establishing genuine partnerships between the private sector on both sides in a way that develops the two countries' trade and mutual investments.

Osmani lauded the strong relations between both countries, expressing her eagerness to strengthen partnerships with Qatar across various sectors, particularly in commercial and economic domains. She recalled her last visit to Qatar two years ago and reiterated her confidence in the ample opportunities for co-operation between both nations in diverse fields.

She also discussed the investment climate and incentives offered by her country for foreign investors, emphasising her desire to attract Qatari investments in Kosovo, particularly in sectors like hospitality, agriculture, and energy. Osmani also invited Sheikh Khalifa to bring a business delegation to Kosovo and explore the available investment opportunities there.

Sheikh Khalifa emphasised the crucial role of the private sector in developing trade between Qatar and Kosovo by enhancing co-operation and mutual investments between Qatari companies and their counterparts from Kosovo. He highlighted the presence of many promising opportunities available in various sectors in both nations.

He underscored the interest of Qatari businessmen in exploring opportunities available in Kosovo, particularly in sectors like agriculture, mining, industry, and energy. Furthermore, he reiterated Qatar Chamber's strong support for co-operation between business sectors in both countries and encouraged Qatari investors to invest in Kosovo and establish joint ventures, whether in Qatar or Kosovo.

