Nephroplus Solidifies Presence In The Philippines With The Acquisition Of Renal Therapy Solutions Inc.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NephroPlus, a multinational leader in dialysis care and Asia's largest dialysis network announces the recent acquisition of Renal Therapy Solutions Inc. (RTSI), a well-known dialysis network with six clinics in Philippines.



With a strong presence in India, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and the Philippines, NephroPlus' mission is the unwavering commitment to quality guest care where, the organization believes in touching and transforming the lives of people on dialysis, enabling them to lead long, happy, and productive lives.



This month, World Kidney Day is being celebrated with the theme 'Kidney Health for All - Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice.' As World Kidney Day approaches, NephroPlus is reinforcing its dedication to delivering outstanding guest care for dialysis patients. This strategic move further strengthens its position in Philippines as the third largest dialysis network, with 27 clinics with new coverage in Luzon and Visayas.



Mr. Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO - NephroPlus stated, "Our shared commitment to improving chronic kidney patient lives through patient-centric, efficient, and quality healthcare is the foundation of our 14-year journey globally and 3-year journey in the Philippines. We remain focused on delivering high quality dialysis to the people of the Philippines. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in NephroPlus' global expansion strategy, solidifying its presence in the Philippines. The addition of RTSI's six well-established clinics enhances NephroPlus' ability to reach and serve a broader community, particularly in key locations such as Caloocan, Novaliches, Bacolod, Mindoro, and Bohol."



Mr. Michael Velasco Bernabe, RTSI said, "In tandem with NephroPlus, our shared mission is to elevate the quality of life for dialysis patients. Together, our commitment is to deliver patient-centric and unparalleled dialysis care, serving the people of the Philippines with excellence."



About NephroPlus:



NephroPlus operates 400+ dialysis clinics in more than 230+ cities across 4 countries and is known for its quality focus and patient-centricity. The company was established 14 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the World to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats ~28,000 patients per month.

