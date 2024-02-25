Thousands of Ukrainians are without homes in UK

(MENAFN) A recent report published by the United Kingdom government reveals a concerning situation for Ukrainian refugees, with at least 15,000 individuals seeking homelessness support after their relationships with British sponsors broke down or ended. The report sheds light on the struggles faced by those who arrived in the United Kingdom under the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which incentivizes British homeowners by offering EUR350 (USD444) per month to host a Ukrainian citizen or family on a six-month contract.



Since the launch of the 'Homes for Ukraine' initiative, approximately 141,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge in the United Kingdom. However, by the end of August the previous year, the Public Accounts Committee reported that 4,890 Ukrainian households, consisting of at least one parent and one child, taken in under the scheme, had either become homeless or faced imminent homelessness. The report also disclosed that an additional 3,000 single Ukrainians sought homelessness support from local councils as of late January, bringing the total to at least 15,000 Ukrainians left without accommodation over the past two years.



The report points to the breakdown of relationships between Ukrainian refugees and their British hosts as a primary cause of the issue. Additionally, hosts refusing to extend their initial six-month contracts were cited as contributing factors. However, the report did not provide specific details on what led to these breakdowns.



As of February 2022, a total of 200,000 Ukrainians have sought asylum in the United Kingdom, with approximately 400 individuals continuing to arrive each week. The report underscores the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by Ukrainian refugees and calls for a closer examination of the reasons behind the breakdowns in relationships between refugees and their British sponsors.



Despite these concerning figures, the report also highlights that the data is incomplete, as a third of local councils failed to share homelessness information with the government. Moreover, most local authorities did not record the reasons sponsors chose to discontinue their participation in the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme. The situation emphasizes the need for a comprehensive understanding of the complexities surrounding the refugee resettlement program and calls for increased support and solutions to ensure the well-being of those seeking shelter in the United Kingdom.



