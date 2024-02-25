Israel Warns Institutions Face Cyber Attack Risks

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) on Thursday warned that thousands of Israeli organizations are exposed to cyberattacks due to two critical vulnerabilities recently discovered.

The INCD said in a statement that the vulnerabilities were found in a VPN remote access system manufactured by U.S. computer network security giant Fortinet, which exposed about 30,000 addresses owned by thousands of organizations to cyber threats.

The INCD urged organizations to promptly implement security updates to counter ongoing cyber threats exploiting the vulnerabilities.

According to the INCD, the vulnerabilities enable attackers to take control of remote access systems without the need for identification, allowing them to proceed with lateral movement toward the core of the organization's network.