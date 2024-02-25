71St Miss World Head-To-Head Challenge

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANSlife) In a riveting showcase of intellect, compassion, and purpose, the 120 contestants of the 71st edition of the Miss World passionately addressed the pressing issues of their respective countries in the head-to-head challenge at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Of these, 25 exceptional young women were shortlisted for the finale of the round. Following the thought-provoking presentations on their Beauty with Purpose journeys, participants from Lebanon, England, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Botswana emerged as the winners based on their scores, reflecting the depth of talent and commitment among the participants. Ms. Lakshmi Puri Former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women; Former Ambassador of India was one of the Jury members of the Challenge and Chief Guest for the event.

The theme of the challenge was the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. This segment, a crucial component of the competition, highlighted the diversity of global concerns and underscored the pageant's commitment to fostering beauty with purpose. Each contestant was given a platform to articulate their projects, spanning from environmental conservation to healthcare initiatives, social justice endeavours to educational reforms. Their impassioned speeches captivated judges, shedding light on the transformative power of beauty when coupled with a resolute commitment to social change.

Themed around "Beauty with Purpose," Miss World exemplifies the fusion of glamour and meaningful impact. The 71st Miss World's spectacular finale is scheduled for March 9th at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, and the event will be globally streamed and telecast. Anticipated to be a glittering affair, the grand finale will feature stellar performances by acclaimed celebrities.

