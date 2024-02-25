Parliament Of Canada Was Illuminated With Colors Of Ukrainian Flag

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bell tower of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa was illuminated in yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine.

The relevant photos were posted on social network X by the Prime Minister's Office, Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight and tomorrow evening, as a sign of respect for the Ukrainian people, the Peace Tower will be illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Two years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Canada's support for Ukraine remains unwavering and unequivocal," the post reads.

Usually, the lighting of the Canadian Parliament building is not used as a way to honor anything, but an exception is made for Ukraine. This is the fifth time this has happened: the Canadian parliament was already "blue and yellow" at the end of February 2022, after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, on its first anniversary on February 24 last year, and for two years in a row on August 24, Ukraine's Independence Day.

Ukraine signs deals on security assurances with Italy,

The Peace Tower is the bell tower of the Canadian Parliament. It houses a book containing the names of all Canadian soldiers who died in the line of duty.

As reported, during a visit to Kyiv on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security agreement , which, among other things, provides for the allocation of more than 3 billion Canadian dollars in military and financial assistance to Ukraine this year.

Photo: CanadianPM, X