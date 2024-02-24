Jordan Has 'Abundant' Food Supplies, No Price Hikes Expected In Ramadan - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yusuf Shamali on Saturday reaffirmed the "abundant" availability of food supplies in various commercial centres and assured citizens of stable prices as

the holy month of Ramadan approaching.

During an inspection tour of markets and commercial outlets in Amman, Shamali said that the Kingdom has enough stock of essential food items, which has remained resilient despite the challenges posed by disruptions in the Bab Al Mandab Strait, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In response to concerns about escalating meat prices due to changing shipping dynamics, the minister emphasised the availability of diverse meat alternatives, underlying in this regard the collaboration between industrial and commercial entities.

He also commended the government initiatives to curb potential price hikes, including bans on the re-export of key commodities such as sugar and rice, and facilitating low-cost storage options for private sector companies.

Shamali also directed regulators to intensify market inspection, especially during Ramadan, to protect consumer interests, Petra said.



He also urged the public to share their feedback on market conditions, inviting them to contact the ministry by phone through 06/5661176, social media channels or e-mail.

Accompanying the minister in the tour, Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce, said there had been no increase in the prices of any food items as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.



"On the contrary, there is a downward trend in the prices of several products," he said, attributing the reason to the various promotions offered by food retailers on essential items.



On the impact of recent events in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, Tawfiq said there have been logistical obstacles faced in importing fresh chilled meat, which now has a shorter shelf life due to longer shipping routes.



"This has caused foreign suppliers to rethink their export strategies to Jordan and the wider region," he said.

Noting that the shift to airfreight for meat imports has caused a higher cost, Tawfiq emphasised the existence of diverse sourcing options.



