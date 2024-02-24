U.S.-Led Coalition Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SANAA, Feb 25 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition, struck the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, late last night, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.
“The American-British aggression aircraft again launched a series of raids on the capital,” the TV reported.
Meanwhile, local witnesses said that, at least four missiles hit the Al-Siyanah Military Camp, north of Sanaa's downtown, causing big explosions and fire.– NNN-SABA
