U.S.-Led Coalition Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Capital


2/24/2024 9:06:55 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 25 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition, struck the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, late last night, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

“The American-British aggression aircraft again launched a series of raids on the capital,” the TV reported.

Meanwhile, local witnesses said that, at least four missiles hit the Al-Siyanah Military Camp, north of Sanaa's downtown, causing big explosions and fire.– NNN-SABA

