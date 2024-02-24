Ukrenergo Restores ZNPP Power Supply Reliability

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NPC Ukrenergo has restored the reliability of power supply to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Facebook .

"The 330 kV overhead line, which provides backup power to the facilities at the nuclear power plant site, has been repaired and returned to operation," the statement said.

Ukrenergo notes that it was severely damaged during the air alert on February 20. Since then, ZNPP has been receiving the electricity it needs for safe operation through only one 750 kV trunk line.

The damaged area was located in a place where there are constant hostilities. The military allowed our repair crews to come there during short periods of relative calm, so we had to work day and night.

IAEA responds to power outage atdue to shelling

"If it were not for the constant shelling by the Russians, we would have done it faster. We waited a long time for the enemy to stop firing artillery. And having received permission from the military to leave, we had to clear the way for the equipment through the damaged landing, and only then start repairing. All of this was constantly interrupted by enemy fire," Ukrenergo explains.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian shelling damaged one of the power lines that connects Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power grid.

Photo: NPC Ukrenergo / Facebook