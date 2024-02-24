5-Year-Old Files PIL Seeking Removal Of Liquor Shop Near School

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Feb 25 (IANS) A five-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of a liquor shop near his school.
The petitioner, a student of a private school in the Azad Nagar of Kanpur, in his petition, has alleged that there is a liquor shop near his school and often people create a nuisance there after consuming alcohol.
The court has asked the state government counsel to seek a response from the authorities as to why the licence of the liquor shop in Kanpur was being renewed even after the school came into existence in the vicinity.
A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed to list the PIL on March 13 for the next hearing.
MENAFN24022024000231011071ID1107894756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.