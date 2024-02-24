Italy Has 10% Of World's Speed Cameras

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy has 10% of the world's speed cameras, Codacons consumer
group said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
There are 111,451 speed cameras in the world, it said on the
basis of data from the speed-cam platform Scdb, and Italy has
11,171 of them.
Only Russia, with 18,414, and Brazil, with 17,614, have more
speed cams on their national territory, but that territory is much
larger, said the consumer group.
An unidentified criminal known as Fleximan has been destroying
speed cams across northern Italy and has become a folk hero,
spurring imitators.
